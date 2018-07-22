Loudspeakers Allowed Under Noise Pollution Rules: Delhi Police To Court

The plea said loudspeakers were never part of any religion as they came into existence only in 1924

Police have told the Delhi High Court that loudspeakers were permitted under noise pollution rules which only lay down restrictions, like timings and decibel level, to regulate their use.

The Delhi Police made the submission before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar which was hearing a complaint seeking ban on use of loudspeakers at religious places in the national capital.

The Delhi government additional standing counsel, Gautam Narayan, told the court that under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 use of loudspeakers was permitted and it only lays down conditions regulating or restricting their use.

The police, in an affidavit placed before the bench, said that if the petitioner, activist Sanjjiiv Kkumaar, wanted a ban on loudspeakers, he should challenge the rules.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 16 to give time to the petitioner to file his response to the affidavit of Delhi Police.

The plea has said loudspeakers were never part of any religion as the instrument came into existence only in 1924.

It also claimed that loudspeakers were never part of any religion whether Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism, Christianity, Islam, Sikhism or Zoroastrianism.

The petitioner has also said the use of loudspeakers takes away the right of the citizens to speak with others, their right to read or think or the right to sleep.

The plea has sought directions to the authorities to remove loudspeakers atop any religious structures, saying they violated citizens' rights including those of minors and elderly people.