Immigration System Server Down At Delhi Airport, Long Queues Reported

A public announcement was also made at the Delhi airport about the server problem (File Photo)

The immigration system server was down at Delhi airport after midnight, resulting in long queues of people at immigration counters.

An Air India official told news agency PTI that the immigration system server was down for more than 40 minutes since 12.20 am.

At around 1 am, the official also said crew for three Air India flights were stuck and that no time line has been given by immigration authorities to resolve the issue.

A passenger, who was waiting for immigration check, said there has been a long delay due to server issues.

A public announcement was also made at the airport about the server problem and that personnel have started doing manual checking process, according to the passenger, who is to take an Air India flight to San Francisco.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport is the busiest airport in the country.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.