IAF Chief's House Help Allegedly Commits Suicide In The Servant's Quarter

The servants quarter was latched from inside and despite repeated knocks, Kumar did not open the door, the police said.

Delhi | | Updated: November 09, 2018 21:10 IST
Servant was a contractual employee at the Air Chief Marshal's house and stayed in Gokalpuri.

New Delhi: 

A 30-year-old domestic help at IAF chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa's residence in Lutyens' Delhi allegedly committed suicide, the police said today.

The dead man was identified as Manoj Kumar, they said.

"He hung himself in the servants quarter at the Air Chief Marshal's residence on Akbar Road. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon," the police said.

The servants quarter was latched from inside and despite repeated knocks, Kumar did not open the door, the police said. Subsequently, the police were informed and they broke open the door and found Kumar hanging from the ceiling, they added.

Kumar was a contractual employee and stayed in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri. He did not stay in the servants quarter.

No suicide note was found, they added.

The police suspect he was upset about some personal issues and was suffering from depression.

