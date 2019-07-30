Humid Morning In Delhi, Rains Likely In Evening

Delhiites woke up to a muggy and overcast morning today (File image)

Delhiites woke up to a muggy and overcast morning today with the minimum settling at 27.4 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast cloudy skies for the day with a possibility of light rains and thundershowers in the evening.

"The minimum temperature at 8.30 am settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year," a weather department official said.

The humidity level was recorded at 78 per cent.

"The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 35 degrees Celsius," the official added.

On Monday, the city recorded a high of 36.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, and a low of 27.1 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 60 and 85 per cent.





