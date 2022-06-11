Huge Fire At Hospital ICU In Delhi's Rohini Area, Patient Feared Dead

A fire broke out at 3rd ICU ward of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Delhi's Rohini this morning.

One patient is feared to have died after a fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit or ICU of a hospital in Delhi's Rohini area this morning, officials said.

According to the fire officials, the information regarding the fire on the third floor of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Delhi's Rohini was received at 5 am today.

A total of nine fire engines were sent to the spot to put out the fire.

"All have been safely rescued except one patient who was on ventilator support and is suspected to have died," Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg said.

The fire has been completely put out, the officials added.



