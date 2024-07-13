How Delhi Police Rescued One-Year-Old Who Was Stolen, Sold For Rs 3 Lakh

Delhi Police have rescued a one-year-old child who was abducted and sold for money. Five people, including four women, were arrested in this case, according to the police.

The police, however, did not reveal the names of the women accused.

According to the police, on July 8, Sultanpuri Police Station received information that a boy child aged 1 year had been missing from Kanjhawala Road in Krishan Vihar since 10.30 pm on June 6.

"The boy was taken away by a lady, namely 'S'. On the statement of the mother of the missing child, namely 'C', a case was registered and the investigation was taken up immediately," the police said in a statement.

After analysing numerous CCTV camera footage and call details of suspects, the woman who is accused of abducting the child was apprehended in Krishan Vihar, Delhi. On sustained interrogation, she told the police that she had taken the child from the complainant for Rs. 1,50,000 and sold the child to another woman for Rs. 2,10,000.

Subsequently, the police caught the woman who bought the child from her residence in Delhi.

In the interrogation, she told the police that she sold the child to a couple living in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh for Rs. 3,30,000.

Then a police team was dispatched to Mathura; they rescued the child and arrested the couple. The police also arrested another woman who acted as a mediator between the couple and the other women accused.

The husband, who was identified as Arpit, told the police that he and his wife did not have children so they wanted a child to raise. One of the women accused was a relative of the couple, said the police.

The police said that further investigation into the case is ongoing and that more people could be involved in this case.