High Court Seeks Government's Response On Plea For FIR Against Gandhis For Hate Speech

Hate Speech: A plea has been filed in High Court against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking lodging of an FIR or police case against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly giving hate speeches.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi government and police on the plea which further seeks registration of an FIR or police case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM leaders Waris Pathan and Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Apart from registration of FIRs, the petition also seeks setting up of a Special Investigation Team to look into the alleged hate speeches.

