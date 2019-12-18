Heroin Worth Rs 50 Crore Seized In Delhi, 3 Arrested, Says Police

Delhi Police arrested 3, including a Nigerian and woman, for allegedly smuggling heroin (Representative)

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday arrested three people, including a Nigerian and a woman, for allegedly smuggling heroin and also seized from them 12 kg heroin worth Rs 50 crore in the international market, officials said.

"Anubhav Dushad aka Vicky, 35, resident of Munirka village; Renuka, 27, resident of Madanpur Khadar; and Christ Jole, 28, a Nigerian national, have been arrested for drug peddling," DCP Special Cell, Pramod Kumar Singh Kushwaha, told IANS.

Kushwaha said, the police seized 7 kg heroine from Dushad, 3 kg from Renuka and 2 kg from Jole. The gang also supplied heroine to other states, including Punjab, as well as several countries like France, Italy, Canada, the United Kingdom and the UAE, he said.

According to the police, Inspector Ishwar Singh and his team were tracking the gang for the past few months. While Dushad and Renuka were arrested from New Delhi Railway Station on a tip-off, Jole was arrested from Shiv Vihar on the information provided by Dushad.

"During interrogation, Jole said he received heroine from a peddler in Afghanistan and with his gang members smuggled that to several countries," he said.

Dushad had arrived in Delhi 12 years ago from Ajmer for studies. He completed graduation in HR from a university in Delhi and then worked as an insurance agent for some time. He started using drugs a few years ago and became a smuggler at the instance of Jole. He soon got Renuka, an ex-call centre employee, involved in the drug peddling.

Jole had arrived in Delhi in 2016 on a six-month tourist visa, but never returned. Before turning into a drug smuggler after coming in touch with Dushad, Jole had tried his luck in garments business.