Government To Develop Safe Selfie Points, Parking Lot On Signature Bridge

On November 4, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the Signature Bridge over the Yamuna, reducing travel time between north and northeast Delhi

Delhi | | Updated: November 16, 2018 17:37 IST
Bridge's 154-metre-high glass box gives a bird's-eye view of the city to visitors

New Delhi: 

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed authorities to develop safe selfie points and install special lighting equipment for theme-based illumination of the Signature Bridge to make it a "truly iconic tourist destination".

In his note to the additional chief secretary (PWD), tourism secretary and DTTDC's managing director, Mr Sisodia said a parking facility and a children's park will also be developed near the bridge.

"The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and the PWD have been successful in making the bridge operational and it is necessary for both these agencies to work towards making the bridge a major tourist attraction in Delhi," Sisodia said in the note.

"A presentation on the above facilities making the Signature Bridge a truly iconic tourist destination be made by DTTDC, PWD and the tourism department," he said.

On November 4, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the Signature Bridge over the Yamuna, reducing the travel time between north and northeast Delhi.

"The departments concerned may engage necessary consultants, if required, and necessary budgetary support will be provided in the RE (revised estimate budget) 2018-19," Mr Sisodia said.

He said the bridge will serve as a tourist destination with the 154-metre-high glass box giving a bird's-eye view of the city to visitors.

