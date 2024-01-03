On Camera, SUV Swerves To Hit People After Fight Over Rs 5 In Delhi

An SUV tries to hit some people on the side of the road in Delhi

A video has emerged on social media showing a SUV swerving on the side of a road in Delhi in an apparent attempt to hit some people.

A first information report (FIR) has been filed over the incident that happened near Signature Bridge in north Delhi on Tuesday.

Ram Chand, 34, who runs a small eatery near the bridge, in his complaint said two men who came on a Mahindra NuvoSport SUV asked for two glasses of water.

After serving them, when he asked for Rs 5, the two men allegedly refused to pay, which soon led to a heated exchange. The two men then thrashed Mr Chand, the complaint said.

The video of the incident shows the SUV taking a U-turn and coming in a high speed on the wrong side of the road. It swerves towards the pavement where some people were standing and throwing stones at the SUV. The driver makes another sharp U-turn before leaving the area.

The owner of the SUV has been identified as Mohd Habib. The police said they are searching for the two men who came in the vehicle.