Government Official, Another Man Arrested For Supplying Illegal Weapons: Delhi Police

Delhi Police team conducted raids and arrested the two accused. (Representational)

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police have arrested two men, including a government official, who allegedly supplied illegal weapons to criminals, officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Insar Khan, 31, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and his associate Paras Chopra, 36, based in Haryana's Karnal, they said.

The police said Insar Khan was working as Junior Statistical Officer in the Ministry of Labour and Employment in the national capital. He collected weapons from UP and supplied them to criminals in Delhi, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh said, "We received information on August 4 that illegal arms are being supplied from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi and a man was coming near India Gate to deliver a consignment to criminals. Our teams conducted raids and arrested Insar Khan."

An automatic pistol made at the ordinance factory in Kolkata was recovered from him along with five live cartridges, he said.

Insar Khan disclosed that he had collected pistols from a man named Deepak in Baghpat, who is involved in more than 15 criminal cases and bought automatic pistols from the gun houses on fake arm license, he added.

The police then conducted a raid at Deepak's house from where they recovered 14 live cartridges and one magazine. However, Deepak was not at home during the raid.

On Insar Khan's disclosure, the owner of a gun house, identified as Paras Chopra who is a resident of Karnal in Haryana, was also arrested, he said.

The police said Paras Chopra used to sell weapons made in ordinance factory to the criminals on fake arms license and did not maintain proper record of the arm buyers.