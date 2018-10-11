Google Says Techie Arrested For Stealing Money Did Not Work For Them

Police had said that the arrested techie worked for Google, a claim that he has denied (Representational)

Technology giant Google said on Thursday that it has no employee named Garvit Sahni, who was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly stealing money to meet his girlfriend's expenses.

The 24-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing Rs 10,000 from the handbag of a woman at the Taj Palace in Delhi last month.

After arresting him, police had said that Sahni worked as an executive at Google.

However, Google has denied any association with him.

"We would like to put it on record that we have no record of a Google employee with this name or credentials," said a Google spokesperson in a statement.

Sahni had told police that he stole the money as he was facing a financial crunch and did not have the money to bear his girlfriend's expenses. Police had recovered Rs 3,000 of the stolen money from him.

For more Delhi news, click here