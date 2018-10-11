Google Says Techie Arrested For Stealing Money Did Not Work For Them

The 24-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing Rs 10,000 from the handbag of a woman at the Taj Palace in Delhi last month.

Delhi | | Updated: October 11, 2018 20:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Google Says Techie Arrested For Stealing Money Did Not Work For Them

Police had said that the arrested techie worked for Google, a claim that he has denied (Representational)

New Delhi: 

Technology giant Google said on Thursday that it has no employee named Garvit Sahni, who was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly stealing money to meet his girlfriend's expenses.

The 24-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing Rs 10,000 from the handbag of a woman at the Taj Palace in Delhi last month.

After arresting him, police had said that Sahni worked as an executive at Google.

However, Google has denied any association with him.

"We would like to put it on record that we have no record of a Google employee with this name or credentials," said a Google spokesperson in a statement.

Sahni had told police that he stole the money as he was facing a financial crunch and did not have the money to bear his girlfriend's expenses. Police had recovered Rs 3,000 of the stolen money from him.

For more Delhi news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GoogleGarvit Sahni

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone Titli Titli Cyclone Live UpdatesMarket LiveHOP LiveNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRafale DealTata Tigor Preity Zinta

................................ Advertisement ................................