Ghaziabad Man Arrested For Posting Delhi Woman's Morphed Pics On Instagram

The man confessed he had created the fake Instagram accounts. (File)

The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly creating multiple Instagram accounts of a woman from Delhi and uploading her morphed pictures. The accused, Roshan Sharma, was arrested from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, officials said today.

The incident came to light on February 3 when a woman lodged a complaint over the creation of fake Instagram accounts in her name with her morphed images at Cyber Police Station, Jyoti Nagar, North-East District.

On further probing, the police found three Instagram accounts containing obscene pictures and morphed images of the woman. Her personal mobile number was also found mentioned in the fake accounts.

Following this, a case was registered.

During the investigation, registrant details and the IP log address of the alleged Instagram profiles were obtained from Facebook (now Meta, the parent company of Instagram).

"On the basis of obtained information, through technical surveillance, the location of the mobile phone used in creating the Instagram account was traced to the Loni area of Ghaziabad, (UP). Human intelligence through local sources at Loni was gathered," the police said.

Roshan Sharma was arrested in the early hours from Ankur Enclave in Loni, Ghaziabad, they said.

A mobile phone and two SIM cards used in the commission of crime were also recovered from his possession, officials said.

On interrogation, he confessed that he had created the fake Instagram accounts.

"One day, he had a heated argument with his girlfriend, during which the complainant (a friend of his girlfriend) also got involved and he abused her. On being abused, the complainant called her brothers and got the accused person beaten up. To avenge his insult, he downloaded her photos from her WhatsApp profile and created three fake Instagram accounts in the name of the complainant and uploaded her morphed pictures with her mobile number," officials added.

Further investigation is on.