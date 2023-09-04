G20 Summit FAQs: Will Morning Walks Be Allowed? Are Theatres Open?

G20 summit 2023: Educational institutes and other establishments in New Delhi area will be closed.

The G20 Summit will be held in Delhi this weekend. It will see one of the largest gatherings of world leaders in the national capital for two days. These include US President Joe Biden, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK's Rishi Sunak, Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Saud along with several other heads of state. Considering the high-profile nature of the event, the Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements and created regulatory zones in coordination with the traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

These curbs and regulations will cover the New Delhi district, and come into effect from the night of September 7, days before the G20 summit begins. But traffic flow will be affected in other areas of the national capital. Railways have also announced cancellation of several trains in the Northern zone.

If you are planning to go to Connaught Place, or other areas in central Delhi, it's better to plan in advance and use the Metro. Here are answers to some critical questions that will help you navigate the curbs smoothly:

Which markets will remain closed?

The summit will be organised at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10. So, all establishments in the New Delhi area will remain close for these two days.

It is also to be noted that the Delhi Police has declared Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath and Bhikaji Cama Place as "sensitive areas". However, clarifying the move, Surender Yadav, Special CP (Traffic), said in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Facebook today that no market will be closed, but movement in those present in the New Delhi area will be regulated.

Will theatres and restaurants be closed?

Mr Yadav said all theatres and restaurants in the controlled area of New Delhi district will remain closed.

Can people use delivery services during the G20 summit?

As per the arrangements made by the Delhi Traffic Police, cloud kitchens and other delivery services won't be allowed in the New Delhi area during the summit period. "I want to clarify that grocery, ATMs and medical stores (essential services), and other establishments will remain open, even in the regulated zone," the traffic official said.

What about 5-star hotels in Delhi?

Mr Yadav said that some heads of state will stay at Maurya Sheraton hotel in Saket, Lodhi hotel in Southwest district and Hyatt at Ring Road. "All these are out of NDMC area and will function normally. Only on some occasions, when there will be movement of dignitaries, traffic will be regulated temporarily. Otherwise, all the malls and hotels in these areas will function normally," he added.

Aerocity will also remain open, except for 2-3 buildings where movement will be regulated, the police officer said.

Can I carry out my morning routine?

Mr Yaday said in the Facebook Live session that movement of cars, bicycles and other vehicles will not be allowed in the controlled zone. "So, I would request not to go out for morning walks during the summit duration," he added.

Will there be restrictions on the Outer Ring Road?

The traffic police has not put any restrictions on the Outer Ring Road, except for National Highway 48, which people use to come to Delhi from Gurugram. They will be diverted to alternate routes but services won't be closed.