Traffic Movement Restricted On National Highway-48 In Gurugram For G20

Movement of delegates on the Delhi-Gurugram route will be more active from September 8 to September 10.

Ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi, Gurugram Traffic Police has issued an advisory, informing about the restrictions on vehicular movement. The official statement released on Sunday revealed that vehicular movement will be restricted on National Highway-48 from midnight on September 7 until midnight on September 10.

In a bid to avoid congestion, the traffic police have urged commuters, going towards Delhi, to avoid their private vehicles and make maximum use of the metro services.

The official statement revealed that the entry of heavy goods vehicles and medium goods vehicles in the national capital will be restricted during the multinational event. Of all the goods vehicles only the one carrying essential commodities will be allowed to pass.

The statement revealed that buses will not be allowed to use National Highway-48 to enter Delhi. All public bus services will have to use routes from Rajiv Chowk, MG Road, Sikanderpur Metro Station, and Nathupur Red Light to enter Delhi.

It added that the movement of delegates on the Delhi-Gurugram route will be more active from September 8 to September 10, which is why vehicular movement on NH-48 could be halted for some time, on a regular intervals.

Heavy vehicles entering Delhi from Sohna Road, NH-48, Pataudi Road Gurugram, and Farukh Nagar Gurugram Road will have to use the Western Peripheral Expressway or Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway.

Gurugram Traffic Police concluded by saying that heavy vehicles going towards Gurugram will only be allowed after the No Entry timings.

The 18th G20 Summit will be organised next week at the newly built Bharat Mandapam, the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. More than 25 heads of state and global institution leaders will be welcomed in the national capital.

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others, have confirmed their participation in the mega event.