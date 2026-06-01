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Fire Breaks Out In Ministry Of Education Office, Rescue Ops Underway

Delhi Fire Service responded swiftly to blaze at Ministry of Education office in ITO area

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Fire Breaks Out In Ministry Of Education Office, Rescue Ops Underway
Firefighting operations are underway.
  • A fire broke out on the second floor of Ministry of Education office in Delhi's ITO area
  • The blaze occurred at the School of Planning and Architecture campus on Monday morning
  • No casualties have been reported in the fire incident so far
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New Delhi:

A fire broke out on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office located in the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) campus in central Delhi's ITO area on Monday, an official said.

No casualties have been reported.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blaze around 9.37 am and rushed eight firefighting vehicles to the spot.

Firefighting operations are underway.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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