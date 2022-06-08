Fire Breaks Out In Basement Of 3-Storey Building In Delhi

Police personnel and firefighters at the site where a fire broke out in Lajpat Nagar market

A fire broke out in the electric meter panel in the basement of a building in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, informed the officials on Wednesday.

As per the fire department, 10 fire tenders were at the spot.

"There was a fire in the mini basement of the ground plus 3-storey building in Lajpat Nagar area, the mini basement was specially made for electric panels only. We rescued about 80 people," said Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO), Rajesh Kumar.

The mini basement was specially made for electric panels only. Also, plastic, wood, and some waste material of the building were also present in the basement when the fire broke out.

"Some rules and laws were being violated in this building, although we will investigate whether they had NOC of fire or not, in the initial investigation, some rules and regulations were being violated. Our firemen reached the spot very quickly and controlled the fire, in which our ADO has also suffered an injury," Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gaurav Saini told ANI.

Further investigations in the matter are underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)