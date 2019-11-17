Fire At Shoe Factory In West Delhi, 24 Fire Engines To Douse Blaze

Two people are suspected to be trapped inside the building.

Delhi | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: November 17, 2019 09:03 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fire At Shoe Factory In West Delhi, 24 Fire Engines To Douse Blaze

24 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi's Narela industrial area this morning. 

24 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire and rescue people stuck on different floors.

No casualties or injuries have been reported.

More details are awaited. 


 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

DelhiDelhi fireShoe factory fire

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ind vs BanAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusBala MovieMarjaavaanAnti Pollution Mask

................................ Advertisement ................................