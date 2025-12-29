Teachers In Delhi Have A New Job: Count Stray Dogs

The Delhi government has directed school teachers to be deployed to count stray dogs across the national capital. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued instructions to all district education officers to appoint nodal officers from educational institutions for this exercise.

According to official orders, districts have been asked to submit names and details of the identified teachers to the department, which will then forward the consolidated information to the Office of the Chief Secretary, Delhi Government.

The Directorate stated that the exercise is linked to public safety and compliance with the Supreme Court's directions. In its order, the DoE noted that the matter relates to "the safety of the public" and particularly the compliance of the directions of the Supreme Court order dated November 7 and subsequent instructions conveyed during the meeting on November 20. It added that the task should be treated as "top priority." An official said that this order includes both government and private school teachers.

A list, accessed by NDTV, shows at least 118 government teachers from the Northwest district have been identified for the stray dog counting exercise. Speaking to NDTV, Ritu Saini, a teacher posted at a government school in Shalimar Bagh, which falls under the Chief Minister's constituency, said teachers were informed about the duty last week.

"We were told about this work last week. The government has ordered us, and we don't have any option except to do it," she said, adding, while the list of teachers has been prepared, the actual counting work has not yet started.

The move has drawn criticism from teachers' associations. Krishna Phogat, a member of the Government School Teachers' Association (GSTA), who is also contesting for the post of president, said the association is writing to the Education Minister to oppose the decision. "This is wrong. If teachers start counting stray dogs, then who will take care of students? What will happen to the dignity and pride of teachers?" the member said.

The association questioned why departments such as the Animal Husbandry, Forest, or other concerned government agencies are not being assigned the task. "Teaching is a noble profession, but now the government has given us the duty of counting stray dogs. If teachers are diverted to non-teaching work, what will happen to children's education and the future of society?" Phogat said.

Officials point out that the exercise follows directions from the Supreme Court. Last month, the top court directed all states and Union Territories to manage stray dogs by removing them from the premises of educational institutions, hospitals, railway stations, and bus stands and relocating them to designated shelters. The court also directed the appointment of nodal officers to ensure sterilisation and vaccination of dogs before relocation.

Similar orders for deployment of staff in relation to stray dog management have reportedly been issued in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Jammu and Kashmir as well.