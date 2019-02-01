Farmer’s Rally On Friday To Affect Delhi-Noida Traffic Movement

The Delhi Traffic Police have also cautioned the people against using the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) route.

Delhi | | Updated: February 01, 2019 16:02 IST
People have been advised to use alternate roads becasue of the rally.


New Delhi: 

Traffic between Delhi and Noida is likely to get affected on Friday afternoon due to a proposed rally by a farmers' group, officials said.

There could be diversions made on the route as per requirement, the Noida Traffic Police said in a statement. "People are advised to use alternate roads via Mayur Vihar and Kalindi Kunj for movement between Noida and Delhi to avoid inconvenience," it said in an advisory.

The Delhi Traffic Police have also cautioned the people against using the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) route, expecting traffic movement to be impacted around 2.00 pm on Friday due to the rally.

"Due to the proposed rally by farmers traffic from Noida via DND is likely to be affected after 2.00 pm," Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) said.

Follow official social media handles of Delhi police for traffic updates, officials said.

