60-Year-Old Thrashed To Death 'Mercilessly' Allegedly Over Filling Water From Tanker

Police claimed that they have arrested three people and apprehended a juvenile in the case.
The elderly man was identified as Lal Bahadur who lived with his family in SS Nagar in Wazirpur Industrial area.
The incident was reported around 3 noon on Saturday when a water tanker had arrived in the colony and all the residents gathered to fill water. Lal Bahadur' s son Rohit and the accused were also at the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said.
Soon an argument started between Rohit and the accused over who could fill water first which soon turned into a scuffle, Mr Khan said.
Comments
The two accused were arrested from the spot and during raid a police team were able to catch the other two accused in the case.