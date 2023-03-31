Fire In Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area, No Causalities Reported

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, they said.

A fire broke out in the national capital's Wazirpur Industrial Area today, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

The fire services received a call about the fire at 8.18 am and rushed 25 water tenders to the spot.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, they said.

Police said the fire broke out at a cosmetic manufacturing unit in the industrial area. There were no people on the premises at the time and the situation has been brought under control.

