Dense Fog In Delhi Leads To 43 Trains Delayed, 18 Cancelled The minimum temperature in the national capital for today has been registered as 6 degrees, while the maximum temperature was registered as 21 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department's forecast.

After days of relief for the residents of Delhi, dense fog has again engulfed the national capital. Eighteen trains have been cancelled while 38 trains are facing delays and five have been rescheduled due to low visibility or operational reasons. The minimum temperature in the national capital for today has been registered as 6 degrees, while the maximum temperature was registered as 21 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department's forecast. The India Met Department has also predicted dense fog for today.



The Air Quality of Delhi also stays at "Very Poor" in most parts of the city.



The Agra Intercity Express, travelling from Agra to New Delhi, and the one going the other way have been cancelled. The Sealdah Delhi Express which was to arrive at the Anand Vihar Terminal has also been cancelled. The Sikkim Mahananda Express has also been cancelled.



In its 7-day forecast, the met department has said that the city will experience moderate and shallow fog on Monday and Tuesday respectively. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be misty, and Friday and Saturday will likely see fog or mist as well. Minimum temperatures are likely to rise till Wednesday and take a slight dip in the next three days.



Since the railways have been impacted due to the fog, people have been adversely affected and are facing discomfort. live train running status,



