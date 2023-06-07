Delhi's Sarita Vihar Flyover To Remain Closed For 50 Days For Repair Work

he PWD is going to start the repair work of the flyover from June 7.

Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory in view of closure of carriageways of Sarita Vihar flyover on Outer Ring Road for 50 days from Wednesday owing to repair work being undertaken by the Public Works Department (PWD).

The flyover is a part of Mathura Road which connects southeast Delhi to Faridabad in Haryana.

"Each carriageway of the flyover will take about 25 days to be repaired and the flyover will be closed for traffic while other carriageways will remain open for traffic. In the first and second phase, the portion of the flyover from Ashram to Badarpur will be repaired and in the third and fourth phase, the portion of the flyover from Badarpur to Ashram will be repaired," it stated.

The traffic police took to Twitter to inform commuters about the closure of the flyover.

"Due to repair work by PWD on Sarita Vihar Flyover on Mathura Road starting on 07.06.2023, there will be a closure of carriageways for a period of 50 days. Kindly follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience. #DPTrafficAdvisory," it tweeted.

The closure of the transport route may increase the volume of traffic on the road and cause inconvenience to the general public. Passengers headed to railway stations, airports, hospitals etc are advised to plan their departure well in advance and choose an alternate route to avoid delay, the advisory stated.

The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Mathura Road towards Sarita Vihar flyover may be restricted as and when required to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the stretch, it said.

Commuters coming from Ashram on Mathura Road and going towards Badarpur and Faridabad are advised to follow road number 13A from slip road of Sarita Vihar flyover and then take a U-turn from road number 13A to reach on Mathura Road, the advisory said.

Similarly, commuters coming from Ashram towards Noida on Mathura Road are advised to follow DND flyway from Ashram Chowk to reach their destination, it said.

Those coming towards Ashram from Faridabad and Badarpur on Mathura Road are advised to take left turn towards Okhia Estate Marg, Crowne Plaza from slip road of Sarita Vihar flyover, it said.

Commuters coming towards Ashram from Faridabad and Badarpur on Mathura Road are advised to use Mehrauli-Badarpur Road via Badarpur Border to reach their destination, the advisory added.

Earlier in March, police had issued advisories about the closure of Chirag Delhi flyover and a section of the Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari.

