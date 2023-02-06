Delhi's Maximum Temperature Soars To 29 Degrees Celsius

Strong surface winds are expected to improve the air quality from Tuesday. (Representational)

Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal and the highest in the month in two years, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature settled at 9.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, it said.

This is also the first time since 2011 that the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius or above in the first week of February.

Normally, the city logs an average maximum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius from February 6 to 9.

On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

It had logged a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius on February 26 in 2021.

The national capital's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) on Monday worsened to 265 from 244 on Sunday.

Strong surface winds are expected to improve the air quality from Tuesday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)