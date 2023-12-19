Delhi's Maximum Temperature Settles At 23.5 Degrees Celsius

Delhi registered a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius in the morning (File)

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a notch above normal, the weather office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mist for Wednesday.

The city registered a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius in the morning, normal for this time of the year.

The relative humidity stood at 87 percent at 8:30 am and at 47 percent at 5:30 pm.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded a notch below the season's average at 7.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was 22.3 degrees Celsius.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the "poor" category with a reading of 270 at 9 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

