Delhi's Batra Hospital Gets Emergency Oxygen Supply Minutes After Exhausting Stock

Executive Director of Batra Hospital said its oxygen stock had exhausted at around 9 am.

Batra Hospital in the national capital's Tughlakabad Institutional Area received emergency oxygen supply from the Delhi government moments after it exhausted its stock, officials said today.

Delhi has been grappling with shortage in oxygen supply amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases.

Executive Director of Batra Hospital, Sudhanshu Bankata, said the healthcare facility exhausted its oxygen stock at around 9 am.

"Just now, we received an emergency supply from the Delhi government. It will last another one-and-a-half hours. Our supplier has not been responding to calls," he said.

There are around 350 patients admitted in the hospital, of which 265 are COVID-19 positive and 30 are in the ICU.



