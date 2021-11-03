Delhi's Air Quality Turns 'Very Poor' Day Ahead Of Diwali

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi reached the "very poor" category on Wednesday, said the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 252 in the ''poor'' and 131 in the ''very poor'' category respectively.

The air quality over Delhi-NCR is likely to remain in the lower end of the ''Poor'' to ''Very Poor'' categories on November 2 and November 3, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The air quality is likely to be in the lower end of the ''Very Poor'' category on November 4, 2021, added IMD.

The air quality is likely to deteriorate on November 5 and November 6 but remain in the "Very Poor" category, as per IMD.

PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant, according to IMD.

The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from the Southeast directions of Delhi with a wind speed of 04-08 kmph and mainly clear sky on November 3, 2021. The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from the Northeast/Northwest directions of Delhi with a wind speed of 04-08 kmph and mainly clear sky on November 4, 2021.

