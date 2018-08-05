Delhi's Air Quality Improves After Dust Storm That Came From Oman

Delhi's air quality has now improved and is under moderate category. (File)

Delhi's air quality improved slightly after it slipped into the 'poor' category on Friday due to a dust storm that originated from the Arabian peninsula, authorities said today.

Last week, the air quality became 'good' for the first this year. But after a dust storm from Oman, the air quality index slipped to 'poor' category, an official with the Central Pollution Control Board said.

But as the dust started subsided, the air quality improved and has now come under 'moderate' category, he said.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 195, which falls under the 'moderate' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The PM10 (particulate matter) levels increased to settle at 254 micrograms per cubic metre today. This is over two times the prescribed standard of 100 micrograms per cubic metre.

The PM2.5 was in the moderate category at 66 micrograms per cubic metre as per CPCB.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

"The dominant pollutant, however, is PM10, which is less dangerous. It is likely to reduce further in the next three days," the official added.