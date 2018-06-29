Delhi's Air Quality At 'Satisfactory' Level After Nearly A Year

At 83, Delhi's air quality reached the "satisfactory" level for first time since August 2017

Residents of Delhi breathed the cleanest air this week, with monsoon winds washing away the dust and bringing the air quality in the "satisfactory" level for the first time in nearly a year, authorities said.



The south-west monsoon hit the city this week with light rain on Monday and heavy showers yesterday, bringing respite not only from the scorching heat but also from the pollution which had peaked to unexpected levels this month.



The Air Quality Index or AQI value for the capital was a "satisfactory" 83 today. It touched this level on Wednesday after the heavy pre-monsoon showers, according the Central Pollution Control Board data.



An Air Quality Index (AQI) between 0-50 is considered "Good", 51-100 "Satisfactory", 101-200 "Moderate", 201-300 "Poor", 301-400 "Very Poor", and 401-500 "Severe".



The last time residents of Delhi breathed such clean air was in August last year, an official with the Central Pollution Control Board said.



