Delhi's Air Quality At "Satisfactory" Level After Nearly A Year

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between 0-50 is considered "Good", 51-100 "Satisfactory", 101-200 "Moderate", 201-300 "Poor", 301-400 "Very Poor", and 401-500 "Severe".

Delhi | | Updated: June 29, 2018 14:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi's Air Quality At 'Satisfactory' Level After Nearly A Year

At 83, Delhi's air quality reached the "satisfactory" level for first time since August 2017

New Delhi: 

Residents of Delhi breathed the cleanest air this week, with monsoon winds washing away the dust and bringing the air quality in the "satisfactory" level for the first time in nearly a year, authorities said.

The south-west monsoon hit the city this week with light rain on Monday and heavy showers yesterday, bringing respite not only from the scorching heat but also from the pollution which had peaked to unexpected levels this month.

The Air Quality Index or AQI value for the capital was a "satisfactory" 83 today. It touched this level on Wednesday after the heavy pre-monsoon showers, according the Central Pollution Control Board data.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between 0-50 is considered "Good", 51-100 "Satisfactory", 101-200 "Moderate", 201-300 "Poor", 301-400 "Very Poor", and 401-500 "Severe".

The last time residents of Delhi breathed such clean air was in August last year, an official with the Central Pollution Control Board said.

"The air quality will further improve tomorrow and in the coming days. The monsoon winds cleaned the dusty air and brought the air quality to satisfactory level," said Gufran Beig, a scientist at the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research institute (SAFAR).

The air quality might even touch 'good' level in the coming days, he added.

There was a dip in the air quality level on June 13 due to dust storms in western India that pushed the air quality level to "severe plus," bringing to light that emergency level pollution could be a "summer-time problem" too.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Air Quality IndexDelhi monsoonDelhi Air Quality

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilHIVMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................