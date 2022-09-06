Delhi Women's Panel Sends Notice To Cops After Woman Allegedly 'Burnt' Over Dowry

The lady is admitted in a hospital in Delhi and her condition is critical. (Representational)

The Delhi Commission for Women or DCW today issued a notice to the police after a woman was allegedly "burnt at her matrimonial house", officials said.

The commission said it received a complaint regarding the attempt to murder a lady by her husband. The complainant said that she lives with her husband and in-laws at her matrimonial house in Mandawali.

According to the DCW, she informed that her husband fights with her and often beats her. On September 2, her husband fought with her and also demanded a dowry of Rs. 5 Lakh from her.

She alleged that when she resisted, her husband and father-in-law "set her on fire", the commission said.

The lady is presently admitted in a hospital in Delhi and her condition is stated to be critical. She has sustained severe burnt injuries and is fighting for her life, the panel said. Terming it as a 'serious matter', the commission has sought a copy of an FIR and details of the accused arrested.

It has also sought a detailed action taken report (ATR) latest by September 9.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal stated, "The incident is totally horrific. The woman is badly burnt and struggling for her life in a hospital. It's shameful that women are still being burnt for dowry in the country.....Accused must be arrested immediately and strict action should be taken against them."



