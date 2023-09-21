Delhi Women's Body Issues Notice To Cops Over Acid Attack On Woman

The woman alleged she was attacked with acid by her in-laws

The Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday issued a notice to the Delhi police over an alleged acid attack on a woman by her in-laws. Earlier, the commission received a complaint from a woman who stated that her husband and in-laws had been harassing her over the years.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has received a complaint from a woman. The complainant has informed that she was married two years ago and has a six-month-old daughter. She has stated that after two or three months of her marriage, her husband and in-laws started harassing her. She has alleged that on March 7, 2022, her husband assaulted her which resulted in the miscarriage of her 2.5 month pregnancy", an official statement said.

"She has stated that her husband and in-laws continued to mentally and physically harass her over the years. She has alleged that her husband beat her and her daughter several times. She has further informed that on September 20, 2023, her mother-in-law threw acid over her", it added.

In this regard, an FIR has been registered at the New Usmanpur police station in Delhi.

The DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter along with the action taken report.

