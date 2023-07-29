Delhi Woman Killed With Iron Rod Was Prepping For Government Job: Family

23-year-old Nargis was killed by her cousin brother for turning down his marriage proposal

Nargis, the 23-year-old Delhi woman who was killed allegedly by her cousin for turning down his marriage proposal, wanted to become financially independent and was preparing for government job examinations, her family said on Friday.

They said the accused, Irfan (Nargis's cousin), 28, used to live with the family around five-six years ago but was asked to leave after he allegedly started harassing Nargis.

The victim and accused were first cousins - their mothers being sisters. The woman was killed allegedly with an iron rod by him inside a park in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Friday, police said.

Her father Suljat, who works as a motor mechanic, said she was her only daughter. He has two sons.

"I want justice for her," he said.

"The accused should get strict punishment. We will not forgive him for what he has done," he added.

The accused has been arrested. Nargis's brother Sameer said, "Around six months ago, our family turned down the marriage proposal of the accused. My sister did not want to marry him. Irfan is from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh and came to our house around five to six years ago. My father trained him as a mechanic."

"When he started harassing my sister, she complained to my father who scolded him and sent him to his native place. He went back to Auraiya around one-and-a-half-years ago where he started his own work. However, when his business did not work, he returned to Delhi and started living in Sangam Vihar area," Sameer said.

Ashfaq, a neighbour of the victim, said Irfan was supposedly preparing for a job in the army, but failed to qualify last year, and was currently working in a food delivery agency.

Sameer added, "He (Irfan) knew that Nargis used to go for steno coaching classes everyday. He stalked her for many days and killed her at a park on Friday."

"My sister was a bright student. She did her graduation in Hindi honours and was preparing for government job exams," Sameer added.

Police got information around noon that a man had hit a woman on the head with an iron rod in the Vijay Mandal Park in Shivalik A-Block of south Delhi's Malviya Nagar and fled the scene. The woman's body was found under a bench with her head bleeding and the iron rod lying next to her.



