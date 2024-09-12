Delhi Woman Stabbed To Death By Brother-In-Law She Had Affair With: Cops

Police have registered a murder case and further probe is on. (Representational)

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death, allegedly by her brother-in-law, in Delhi's Kapashera last night. The investigation revealed that the victim, Rita Yadav, was in an extramarital affair with her brother-in-law Shivam Yadav (32) and a quarrel between the two led to the crime, police have said.

Shivam was found in an injured condition on railway tracks near Bijwasan station near Delhi this morning. He has been hospitalised and his condition is critical.

According to a police statement, Kapashera police station received a PCR call at 10.38 pm last night, informing them about the murder. On reaching the spot, police found that Rita Yadav had been stabbed to death with a knife. The accused, her brother-in-law Shivam, was on the run. A forensics team was called in and the crime scene was inspected.

Police have registered a murder case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation has revealed that the accused was in an affair with the victim, his sister-in-law.

Rita Yadav worked in a private firm as a receptionist. Her husband Ambuj Yadav works at an e-commerce firm. Shivam works in the same firm as his brother. During a quarrel yesterday, Shivam allegedly stabbed Rita with a knife and fled the spot.

Following the recovery of Rita's body, police formed several teams to track down Shivam and take him into custody.

Around 8.30 am today, the cops got information that an unidentified person had been found injured on the railways tracks near Bijwasan station and has been rushed to hospital. "Now after enquiry, he has been identified as accused Shivam Yadav and he is under treatment at above said hospital. He is in unconscious and in critical condition," police have said, adding that further probe is on.