Bihar Man Kills Live-In Partner After She Asked Him To Get Divorced: Cops

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner in outer Delhi's Nangloi area four months ago, police said.

Pankaj Kumar Mehto, a resident of Bihar's Samastipur, had allegedly strangled his live-in partner Tamanna (32) in August after she pressurised him to divorce his wife and leave his children, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer Delhi) Jimmy Chiram said the incident took place on August 26 morning in a rented house in Nangloi.

In the evening, information was received at the Nangloi police station about the body of the woman being found in the house.

Tamanna's landlord told the police that she was staying with Pankaj Kumar Mehto and her children after her divorce, Chiram said.

The police said a murder case was registered against Pankaj Kumar Mehto who went missing after the incident.

Different teams were formed to nab the accused. More than 100 CCTV footage at different locations were analysed, they added.

Raids were conducted at the houses of his relatives and friends in seven states -- West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir, said the DCP.

The police said they got a tip-off that Pankaj Kumar Mehto was hiding in old Delhi, following which a team arrested him from Gokhale Market near Tis Hazari on Thursday.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was in a live-in relationship with victim for the last six years, the DCP said.

Pankaj Kumar Mehto said Tamanna allegedly kept pressurising him to divorce his wife and leave his children, which led to frequent arguments between them, he added.

In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly hit her with a hard object and strangled her with a rope, before fleeing the spot, the DCP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

