Delhi Under 'Yellow Alert', Rain And Thunderstorms Expected

Delhi is under a 'yellow alert' with rain and thunderstorms forecast for Tuesday, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notch above normal, according to the weather department.

A 'yellow alert' under the IMD's colour-coded warning system indicates the need to "be aware" of potentially impactful weather.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain expected during the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 70 per cent at 8.30 am.

Meanwhile, the AQI clocked at 85, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) national bulletin.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)