Delhi Wakes Up To Rain, Cloud Cover To Keep Weather Pleasant

Delhi weather: It's going to be a generally cloudy day ahead keeping the weather pleasant.

Several parts of Delhi and neighbouring areas saw moderate to heavy rain on Tuesday bringing much-awaited relief from the sweltering heat.

The temperature dropped to 20.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

It's going to be a generally cloudy day ahead. Light rains, thunderstorm and winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour will keep the mercury in check, the Met office said.

The pre-monsoon showers are expected to pave the way for pleasant weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that for the next two days (June 18, 19) the region will witness rain, a thunderstorm with strong gusty winds.

Mercury is likely to hover between 25 and 35 degrees Celsius for the next two to three days.

According to SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), the rains have also improved the overall air quality of Delhi with Air Quality Index (AQI) 114, which falls in the moderate category.

The weatherman said that over 24 hours, till 8.30 am Tuesday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 10.6 mm of rainfall and a low of 20.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.

Palam recorded 3.8 mm of precipitation and a low of 21.2 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels were recorded at 68 per cent.

Private forcaster Skymet weather said a western disturbance lies over eastern parts of Jammu and Kashmir and a cyclonic circulation persists over Haryana and its adjoining areas. Humid winds from the Arabian Sea are pushing moisture to the northern plains of India including Delhi-NCR.

Till Monday, the national capital recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 20.5 mm for the first 17 days of June.

(With Inputs From PTI, ANI)