Pleasant Morning In Delhi, Maximum Temperature Likely Around 34 Degrees

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Friday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at a comfortable 18.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

The Met office has forecast mainly clear skies for the day ahead in Delhi.

"The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees," the weatherman said.

Humidity was recorded at 70 per cent at 8.30 am, said a Met Department official.

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi were recorded at 30.7 and 17.1 degrees respectively.

