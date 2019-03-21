On Holi, Partly Cloudy Skies Likely To Keep Delhi Temperature Low

The Met official, however, said it won't rain in Delhi on Holi.

Delhi may witness a partly cloudy Holi today due to cyclonic circulations over neighbouring Punjab, a weather official said. The Met official, however, said it won't rain today.

The cloudy weather today will keep temperatures low, a Skymet official said.

Partly cloudy skies remained in Delhi yesterday with the maximum temperature settling at 34.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the official said.

The humidity oscillated between 90 and 34 per cent.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.