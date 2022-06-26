Maximum Temperature Settles At 40.6 Degrees Celsius In Delhi

The relative humidity oscillated between 68 per cent and 49 per cent, the IMD said.

Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 29 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, it said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 68 per cent and 49 per cent, the IMD said.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperature are likely to settle around 40 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

The air quality of the capital was recorded at 166 at 6 pm which falls under the "moderate" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

