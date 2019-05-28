Heatwave Conditions In Delhi Likely To Prevail Over Next Few Days

Delhi may witness heat wave conditions at some places. (FILE PHOTO)

Delhi witnessed hot and dry conditions today with the weatherman predicting that the national capital is unlikely to get respite from the scorching heat over the next two-three days.

Delhi recorded the maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and the minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels oscillated between 15 and 57 per cent, a Met official said.

Delhi tomorrow is likely to experience another hot and dry day with the temperature touching the 44-degree Celsius mark.

Delhi may also witness heat wave conditions at some places. The minimum temperature will hover around 24 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Yesterday, Delhi recorded a high of 41.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and a low of 25.4 degrees Celsius.

Met officials had earlier predicted that the temperature will continue its upward trend this week.

Private weather agency Skymet had said that weather will remain dry throughout the remaining days of May and a few areas of the Delhi-NCR region may witness heat wave conditions.