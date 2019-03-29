Delhi Skies To Become Cloudy Later Today, Says Met Office

The maximum temperature for the day in Delhi is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius. (FILE)

Delhi woke up to a sunny morning today with the minimum temperature recorded a notch above the season's average at 18.6 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. The maximum temperature for the day in Delhi is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

An Indian Meteorological Department official said that Delhi skies will become cloudy later in the day.

Humidity in Delhi today was recorded at 79 per cent.

Yesterday's minimum temperature was recorded two notches below the season's average at 16.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 35.5 degrees, three notches above the normal.

