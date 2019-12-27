Delhi Shivers On The Way To Coldest December Since 1901

Dense fog and cold wave is likely to persist in Delhi the next two days as well (Representational)

For 14 days in a row, Delhi has been shivering under severe cold. This fortnight of intense cold leaves behind 13 consecutive days of 1997.

The mean maximum temperature till today is 19.4 degrees Celsius. It is expected to dip to 19.15 degrees Celsius by December 31, an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

"The mean maximum temperature for December was less than 20 degrees Celsius only in 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997," the official said.

If it happens, this will be the second-coldest December since 1901. December 1997 recorded the lowest mean maximum temperature of 17.3 degrees Celsius.

After 1992, Delhi has had cold spells only in four years - 1997, 1998, 2003 and 2014.

Dense fog and cold wave is likely to persist the next two days as well.

A change in wind direction is likely from December 30 which may provide some relief.

Light rain is also expected in Delhi and nearby areas on December 31 night. It may continue till January 2. Hailstorm is also likely on January 1 and 2.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for Delhi, recorded the lowest maximum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius on December 18.