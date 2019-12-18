Cold Day In Delhi, Temperatures Likely To Rise Tomorrow

severe cold conditions is likely to decrease on 19th December and subside thereafter.

Delhi today witnessed another cold day after recording its lowest maximum temperature in 22 years yesterday. The maximum temperature in the city today stood at 18 degrees, 4.5 degrees lower than the average temperature and the minimum temperature recorded was 7 degrees, one degree below average.

The maximum temperature recorded at the Delhi airport was 15.5 degrees, 7 degrees lower than the seasonal average.

Low level cloud cover and cold north-northwesterly winds over northern parts of the country led to the dip in temperature, second day in a row, according to the Indian Meteorological department or IMD. The IMD, in its forecast yesterday said cold to severe cold conditions is likely to decrease on 19th December and subside thereafter.

The Met department said dense to very dense fog prevailed in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and a cold wave conditions was very likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and East Rajasthan.

Temperatures dropped in most parts of north India with Chandigarh today recording close to 10 degrees lower than average. Maximum temperature in Lucknow today was 13.2 degrees, 10.8 degrees lower than average.

Schools and colleges in Gwalior were to be shut for the next seven days due to cold wave, officials said on Wednesday.

Night temperatures in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh continued to drop after the recent snowfall even as traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was disrupted for several hours due to multiple landslides on Tuesday.

In Himachal Pradesh, the weather remained dry and cold as Manali, Kufri, Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub zero temperatures.

Leh in Ladakh was the coldest recorded place in the region with a night temperature of minus 12.0 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

