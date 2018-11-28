Wanted Father-Son Duo Arrested In Delhi For Allegedly Killing Man

The victim was taken to a hospital after he sustained a gunshot injury (Representational)

A father-son duo, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each, was arrested for allegedly killing a man in Delhi's Jafarpur Kalan area, police said Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Naresh Kumar alias Pandit, 52, and his son Vikas alias Monu, 23, residents of Najafgarh, they said.

Last year on October 25, police received a call regarding gunshot injury to a man at Malikpur village in Jafarpur Kalan area, police said.

After reaching the spot, it was found that one Sachin was taken to a hospital as he sustained a gunshot injury after being allegedly assaulted by a few persons of the same village," police said.

Sachin's father Hansraj filed a complaint stating that four persons -- Naresh Pandit, his son Vikas, Ankit Khotia and Anil -- had assaulted his son. The victim later died during the treatment, he said.

"On Monday, police received information that two men, involved in a murder case at Jafarpur last year, were seen near Jhuljhuli Mod, Ghummanhera following which police laid a trap and apprehended two persons on Monday at around 8:50 pm," police added.

During interrogation, Kumar said that he was earlier arrested under the Arms Act in 2000. Later, Vikas stated that he was fond of guns and wanted to establish his superiority in the area, police said.

On the day of the incident, he was going with his father in a car and had stopped in the village to talk with one Chap Singh. They indulged in some argument during which his co-villager Sachin did not pay heed to Vikas' words, police said.

This enraged Vikas and he called his associates Ankit Khotia and Anil at the spot. The accused persons fired at Sachin and fled, police added.

After the incident, they lived in Haryana and Rajasthan to evade arrest, police said, adding that Vikas also tried to threaten Chap Singh, a witness in the murder case, by firing at his house, police said.

Two pistols along with two live rounds were recovered from his possession, police said.