Delhi Wakes Up To Pleasant Morning, Minimum Temperature At 13.3 Degrees

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 87 per cent, according to the weather department.

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 13.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 87 per cent, according to the weather department.

The weather office predicted mainly clear skies for the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 29 degrees Celsius.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)