Mayawati Says Delhi Violence 'Unfortunate', Demands 'High-Level Inquiry'

Delhi Violence: Mayawati said both centre and state government should take the matter seriously (File)

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati called the north east Delhi violence "unfortunate" and "condemnable" and has urged the central government "to conduct a high-level inquiry into the matter" and "punish those found guilty" today.

"People losing life and property being damaged in Delhi from the past few days due to violence is very unfortunate and condemnable. The Central and the Delhi governments should take this incident very seriously and must conduct a high-level inquiry into the matter. Strict action should be taken against those who were found to be irresponsible and guilty. This is the demand of the BSP," Mayawati said.

The death toll in the violence between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters in the areas of North-East Delhi rose to 27 today, according to GTB Hospital authorities.