Delhi University Students Hold Rally Over Alleged Campus Harassment

Several Delhi University students held a rally at the north campus on Thursday demanding justice for victims of alleged harassment during a cultural festival at the Indraprastha College for Women last week.

The rally was called by the Left-backed All India Students Association (AISA). Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) activists also participated in the Rally.

The protesting students demanded the resignation of the Indraprastha College for Women principal Poonam Kumria.

They said the rally was taken out to protest the "apathetic" IPCW and DU administrations which have "colluded to repress the movement of women students instead of taking immediate action in the matter".

"AISA along with more than 300 students marched the length of north campus demanding justice to IPCW," said Delhi AISA President Abhigyan.

The protesting students submitted a memorandum to the DU Vice-Chancellor demanding the dismissal of the IPCW principal.

KYS, in a statement, said, "It should be noted that instead of taking immediate action on the demands of the protesting women students and activists, the DU and IPCW administrations have hitherto been adamant in their apathy."

"The IPCW administration has formed a so-called disciplinary committee and has asked students to come forward with their complaints. It is alleged that the committee is intimidating students and teachers and victimizing the students who are steering the movement against IPCW administration," it added.

The DU administration has formed a five-member committee to look into the issue of sexual harassment at the IPCW cultural festival.

"But, it must be noted that both of these committees cannot deal with cases of sexual harassment. The inquiry into the cases of sexual harassment can be done only by the Internal Complaints Committee as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013.

"Further, if a formal complaint is lodged by the college authorities, the police can also look into the issue of sexual harassment," the KYS said.

