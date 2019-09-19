Many Delhi Schools Closed Today Due To Transport Strike: 10 Points

Delhi transport strike: 41 transport associations are on strike today.

New Delhi: Many schools in Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida are closed today and office-goers could face difficulties in getting public transport because of a one-day strike called by transport unions to protest the steep hike in traffic fines. 41 associations and unions of goods and passenger segments including trucks, buses, autos and taxis in the Delhi-NCR region are on strike under two umbrella bodies. Transport bodies said the "token strike" was against the amended Motor Vehicle (MV) Act.