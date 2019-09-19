Many Delhi Schools Closed Today Due To Transport Strike: 10 Points

Here are top 10 updates on the Delhi transport strike:
- The strike could take a large number of auto rickshaws, taxis, Ola and Uber cabs, private buses off the roads.
- Many parents received messages from schools informing them that educational institutes will be closed today. Several schools have asked parents to make alternative arrangements to make sure their children reach school on time."Most of the schools have announced off due to strike of transporters and preparatory leave of ongoing exams," a representative for an association of private schools told news agency PTI.
- Airlines such as Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir have asked fliers to plan their travel to the airport fearing autos and cabs services could be affected.
- Transport unions blamed both the centre and the Delhi government for strike. The sector is passing through its worst phase because of "rising economic uncertainties, exorbitant taxes and penalties and corruption", they said.
- "We have been seeking redressal of our grievances related to the new MV Act from both the centre and the Delhi government for the last 15 days, but no solution is there is sight forcing us to go on one-day strike," UFTA general secretary Shyamlal Gola told news agency PTI.
- "The exorbitant and unviable penalties imposed through the amended Motor Vehicle Act 2019 has increased the corruption, high handedness and harassment of vehicle owners and drivers," Shyamlal Gola said.
- The federation leaders demanded withdrawing of the provisions of the amended act such as steeply hiked penalties and limiting liability of insurer to Rs 5 lakh. They also demanded perks such as insurance and medical facilities, and an increase in free parking times at airports and train stations.
- The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, which came into effect on September 1, made several changes to traffic fines, toughening the penalty for violations like not wearing a seat belt, jumping red light and drunk driving.
- Driving without a seat-belt can now invite a fine of Rs. 1,000, which was earlier Rs 100. Use of mobile while driving can invite a fine between Rs. 1,000-5,000. For drunk driving, the fine has been hiked from Rs. 2,000 to Rs 10,000.
- However, many states have resisted the amended Motor Vehicles Act and refused to enforce the fines. BJP-ruled Gujarat was the first to slash the fines, some to as low as 10 per cent of the amount in the new rules.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.