Transport Strike In Delhi Tomorrow, Many Schools To Stay Closed: 10 Points

Delhi transport strike: A large number of autos, cabs and buses could go off the roads.

New Delhi: Several schools will be closed in Delhi on Thursday and commuters could face problems because of a one-day transport strike called against the steep hike in traffic fines. Transport bodies said the "token strike" was against the amended Motor Vehicle (MV) Act. The strike has been called by the United Front of Transport Associations or UFTA which represents 41 associations and unions of goods and passenger segments including trucks, buses, autos and taxis in the Delhi NCR region, news agency PTI reported.